Seasonal worker scheme expands recruitment into remote communities as demand from NZ farmers grows

The largest employer in New Zealand’s Recognised Seasonal Employer (RSE) scheme, Seasonal Solutions, is extending its recruitment to the most remote communities of Vanuatu. The NZ Govt has opened up an additional 1,000 places in the RSE scheme, and Labour Commissioner Lionel Kaluat says Vanuatu could easily account for 500 of these. The West Coast of Santo, East Pentecost, East Erromango and Aniwa are just a few of the isolated communities mentioned. More places have been made available in the scheme to partly satisfy the demand, but still more are needed. (Daily Post)

The Prime Minister’s delegation to the series of talks in Europe has seen ministerial exchanges of views in Paris and Brussels. The PM and his delegation are now at talks in Brussels with the African, Caribbean and Pacific leaders, Radio Vanuatu tells us today.

Ministry of Education is appealing to parents to make sure their children begin their Year 1 schooling at the age of 6. Efate’s Paunagisu village saw the campaign start for Shefa and it continues with vigour in all provinces. (Radio Vanuatu)

Today saw the official opening of the Judicial Year which began with a service at the cathedral. This was followed by the official speech of the Chief Justice. The Vanuatu Daily Digest hopes to bring you details tomorrow.

Australian High Commissioner Jenny Da Rin highlighted the equality of the sexes in her address at the official Australia Day reception yesterday at the High Commission. She spoke of her commitment as a woman to “make our communities safer for our daughters.” (Daily Post)