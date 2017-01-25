New Australian High Commissioner welcomed to Vanuatu by Head of State

Good wishes being expressed for new Australian High Commissioner, Jenny Da Rin, whom I was privileged to meet informally earlier this week, ahead of Australia Day tomorrow. The new head of mission for our largest development partner has presented her credentials to President Lonsdale and has spoken of the excellence of the relations between the two countries. More recently she has had talks with Acting PM Joe Natuman, Radio Vanuatu News told us today.

Daily Post details breaches of the Leadership Code by the former Education Minister Bob Loughman. Loughman is alleged to have instructed the Principal of the Institute of Teacher Education to make places available for certain students, contrary to provisions governing student intakes.

All media have announced the re-election of Evelyne Toa as President of the Media Association of Vanuatu, MAV. Pleased with the passage of the Freedom of Information Bill in Parliament recently, Toa was elected unopposed. She is hoping to raise more funds for MAV.

The recent tranche of funds from the World Bank for improving the runway and safety features of Port Vila’s Bauerfield International Airport are not to be used for expensive new terminal facilities, the World Bank has pointed out. Daily Post today questions the funding of the lavish new air terminal planned for Bauerfield, apparently to be located on the other side of the runway to the current terminal building. In any case, the World Bank funding, plus a significant contribution from Australia, is planned for improvements at Pakoa Santo and Whitegrass Tanna, too: the three international airports. It seems highly likely a hotel corporation from Hong Kong has been given authority to design the new lavish Bauerfield terminal following artist’s impressions in the newspapers.