PM praises involvement of citizenry at launch of new national sustainable development plan ‘Vanuatu 2030’

Prime Minister Charlot Salwai says the Government’s new sustainable development plan Vanuatu 2030 is an important document that will guide the government for the years to come. This is the plan for sustainable economic development of the Republic which replaces the Government’s Priority Action Agenda. The PM was especially pleased with the contributions received from every sector of the community as groups and individuals were keen to make known what they feel are the important development issues. Prime Minister Charlot Salwai was also pleased with the work of the team which had sought out all possible views during 6 months of communicating with people in the islands. The PM launched Vanuatu 2030 yesterday evening. (Radio Vanuatu)

Download the english language version of Vanuatu 2030 National Sustainable Development Plan 2016 to 2030 (PDF, 1.4MB) here, ou télécharger la version française de Vanuatu 2030 plan de développement national durable 2016 à 2030 (PDF, 1,4Mo) ici.

PM Salwai, in his discussions with the Solomons PM Sogavare here earlier this week, has pointed out to the MSG Chairman how essential it is to have a united Melanesian stand. They had such agreement in mind in solving the border question between the Solomons and Vanuatu. Yet France signed a border agreement with Fiji without involving Vanuatu. All the MSG countries have a strong stand on political independence, and it should be possible to make this work within the MSG, the PM feels, despite recent disagreements on West Papua. The Solomons PM has had discussions here until yesterday with PM Salwai and FLNKS spokesman Victor Tutugoro from FLNKS, New Caledonia. (Radio Vanuatu)

There has been criticism voiced in various media concerning a political appointee’s road accident recently in a Government vehicle. Chairman of the Public Service Commission Martin Mahe has pointed out to the PM how essential it is to have disciplinary measures covering political appointees as they do civil servants. (Radio Vanuatu) In Daily Post he points out that the GPS system for the Government vehicle fleet is still being trialled.

A handover ceremony has just delivered new cameras and televisual recording equipment to VBTC. The Board delivered a message of gratitude. The Chinese Ambassador was pleased to be able to assist. (Radio Vanuatu)

There is a ban on fishing from as Chief Mantoi III aims to turn the area of Mele Bay from Prima to Kawenu into a marine protected area. The story makes no comment concerning the Chinese fishery at Blacksands. (Daily Post)

The Vanualava volcano is now on reported to be on a level 1, something not seen for a long time. The Vanuatu Geohazards Observatory says there is a significant risk of noxious volcanic gas at the area around the sulfur river and volcanic cone. (Radio Vanuatu)