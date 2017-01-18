Govt coalition parties agree that expenditures must be reviewed before new taxation measures can be considered

Agriculture Minister Matai Seremaiah has elaborated on the Leaders Party of Vanuatu’s stand on income tax. He agreed it was a government initiative, but added that communities still had to be consulted and the process of involving the people had not gone very far yet. He said “after some consultations it is apparent most of our supporters are hesitant about the income tax policy.” He added “our position is the government should wait for the Expenditure Review Report to come out and see where government can save money, cut down on unnecessary expenditures and also look at policies that will make doing business in Vanuatu easier before we decide on the future of income tax.” Minister Seremaiah said he spoke with PM Salwai following Daily Post‘s report on the LPV’s tax stand enunciated at North Efate at the weekend. Seremaiah: “He, the PM, said we should be looking at expenditures before looking at the revenue. Coming from the private sector, we all know you can increase your revenue but if your expenditures are not addressed then we are not going anywhere.” (FM96 nightly news, Daily Post)

Old versus new spending criteria will impinge on Malapoa College next year when the new college is handed back by the Chinese engineers and builders working on it. But Principal Reginald Garoleo in Daily Post today insists restoration of the premier anglophone academy in the country for twice as many students must see proper financing of laboratories, sports facilities and adequately trained staff. He expects the new students to be the leaders of the nation in future.

All media have touched on the MSG Chair, Solomon Islands PM Manasseh Sogavare, being in town for further discussions on the membership questions essentially linked to the attempts of the United Free West Papua Liberation Movement to be properly accredited as members rather than their coloniser of West Papua, Indonesia. Sogavare met with both PM Salwai and the FLNKS spokesman Victor Tutugoro here in Port Vila, and PM Salwai reminded everyone of Vanuatu’s strong stance on independence for West Papua.

Japan is considering opening an embassy here next year. Foreign Minister Lengkon has been discussing the matter with his Japanese counterpart. The Japanese ambassador would reside here.

The disaster level alert for Lopevi has been reduced to 2. It joins Yasur, Benbow, Marum and Lake Manaro at that level.