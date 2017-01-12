Provincial elections set for 23 March in four of Vanuatu’s six provinces

Campaigning for provincial elections in four provinces begins on 6 March and ends on 20 March, with elections on the 23rd. Penama, Malampa, Shefa and Tafea provinces will be voting for their new provincial councils. Candidate applications open on February 13. One might question whether the campaign hasn’t started already, as the Opposition is claiming in a press release PM Salwai’s involvement in a road accident on January 1.

Tanna farmers are disappointed with the ongoing dry weather which has played havoc with potato production, an industry just recently resumed after many years. Because of hot and dry weather, the sprouting root stock distributed to small farmers withered or shrivelled. The industry was a key one for Tanna thirty years ago. (Daily Post)

In an interesting interview in Daily Post today, the national coordinator of the Youth at Work Training Programme, Mary Siro, demonstrates the success of the Y@W project in having young persons return to home villages to set up own businesses. Fifty-two attended training last year Luganville. Thirty are setting up own commercial ventures and 22 are hoping to find internships. There are also programmes being arranged for Vinmavis on Malekula, South East Ambrym and Ambae.