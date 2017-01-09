Port Vila residents without fresh produce as vendors close markets to protest fee hike

It’s a protest which will certainly be noticed. Port Vila’s market vendors have shut down all urban markets in protest against the annual vendor fee going up by Vt 2,000 to Vt 12,000. Even the tiny peri-urban markets such as at the Korman roundabout. The extra fees are intended to finance changes to improve the main market in town for “aesthetic reasons, believing that an attractive market contributes to the city’s national and international image”, reports Daily Post. Owned and operated by Port Vila Municipal Council, the markets are vital to the ongoing welfare of the town. This does not go down very well with Freswota, Anambru and Korman markets – which all contribute to the national health and well-being. It also suggests a lack of consultation with the market vendors by council. Market shoppers with vehicles are okay: they can just leave the city limits and go to Efate Ring Road markets.

Years 12 and 13 results for francophones were the only ones broadcast on Radio Vanuatu last night. Anglophones’ results are now to come out on Wednesday night. Education Director Roy Obed says two schools did not submitting their Year 10 internal assessment markings and only a small number of staff have been available to processing results. (Daily Post)

Confirmed dengue cases have increased dramatically from 66 in December to 112 on January 6. Fortunately there have been no deaths. (Daily Post)