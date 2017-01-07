Tanna’s Nikoletan Council of Chiefs establishes tribal land boundaries under new Land Management Act

The Land Management Act gets a further boost today from the Nikoletan Council of Chiefs of Tanna. Nikoletan Secretary Bruno Kehma reports the satisfactory and timely working of the Act with 115 tribes and the setting up of the boundaries of the seven area councils for Tanna. The pilot project under the Act has named Malo and Tanna, Ambae and Efate as the starting islands for the project, and while Efate has been slow, it is now given a new deadline, 15 February. Bruno Kehma calls on the Efatese to finalise their project as soon as possible. (Daily Post)

Paul Hocktene (Ogden?) of JPO Investment Kava International and Export now claims a Tongan purchaser of his kava refused to pay for the shipment of the product, resulting in it being sent back to Vanuatu. It was not accompanied by documents which could prove ownership of the kava. Hocktene claims previous statements made by the Biosecurity Director and given prominence in Daily Post are false and misleading.

Public servants on overseas scholarships now have their bond period extended from 2 to 7 years. Jacques Gedeon as Secretary General of the Public Service Commission confirmed the decision, dating from 1 January. This does not apply to school leavers going directly into Government employment. (Daily Post)

High School students will be listening to results for years 8, 10 and 12 tomorrow (Sunday) night on Radio Vanuatu. It seems the announcement of results after weeks of administrative difficulties can now proceed to the next official stage. (Daily Post)

Consultations on income tax have now reached the provinces. Sanma province and the island of Tanna have begun the public awareness and information program of the National Revenue Committee. All provinces will see consultations throughout the year. (Daily Post)