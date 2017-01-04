Mystery fishing vessel detained by Customs on arrival in Port Vila

Customs has detained a Sri Lankan captain and crew of a vessel which is located at the main wharf. A previous owner is also said to be within the country and names Paul Ogden of JPO Kava Export and Import as the owner, the same company JPO accused recently of exporting adulterated kava to New Zealand. There was no fishing equipment found aboard the vessel which is thought likely to be used for inter-island trading. (Daily Post)

66 cases of dengue fever have been confirmed by the Department of Health and six have been admitted to hospital. The considerable travelling during the holiday season has contributed to the spread of the disease and made the statistics less reliable. (Radio Vanuatu)

The Fisheries Department is continuing to promote freshwater fish farming throughout 2017. Tilapia and a kind of prawn imported from overseas are the chosen varieties, and farmers who have a good source of water are being advised to contact their nearest fisheries officer concerning how to set up an aquaculture venture. (Radio Vanuatu)

Exam results for years 8, 10 and 12 are promised for early this month. “Technical difficulties” have caused a delay. The office of the DG of Education has apologised for the delay.