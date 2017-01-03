New Year’s messages call on people of Vanuatu to play active role in nation’s prosperity

In his New Year message, President Baldwin Lonsdale has spoken of the God-given challenges Vanuatu faces at this time. He feels that the fresh elections last year were necessary to bring Vanuatu a new, more youthful and better educated leadership. They were needed to ensure the economic prosperity not possible because of the political instability of previous years. (Radio Vanuatu)

For his New Year address to the people of the Republic, Prime Minister Charlot Salwai concentrated on the new blueprint the country had been offered for a sustainable prosperity with his Government’s adoption of the Vanuatu 2030 development strategy, introduced last December. Direction is given to every sector and Government pledges are visible. And the PM is pleased the plan calls on everyone to return to Vanuatu’s traditional values to fulfill Vanuatu’s potential. (Radio Vanuatu)

Chairman of the Vanuatu Free West Papua Organisation, Allan Nafuki, is disappointed at the failure of the MSG foreign ministers to push for full membership at their most recent meeting, here a week ago. New guidelines were proposed which will be considered by a meeting of PMs this month, most likely in PNG. However, Chairman Nafuki praises the Vanuatu government’s steadfast position and insistence on the West Papua independence. (Daily Post)

The new four-star, 80 room Ramada Resort on Erakor lagoon is to open in March. The five-storey hotel is located lagoon-side east of Au Bon Marché. Bookings are already being taken. (Daily Post)

A high level dialogue between the foreign ministries of Vanuatu and France over the status of Matthew and Hunter Islands has been announced. Vanuatu’s Minister Leingkone will be in Paris for talks on 26 January. The question remains before the United Nations Commission of the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), but Minister Leingkone has already started dialogue with the French High Commissioner in Nouméa. (Daily Post)