Merry Christmas and happy holidays from the Vanuatu Daily Digest!

Merry Christmas and season’s greetings to all of our valued readers! Vanuatu Daily Digest will take a few days break and will resume after Family Day. Thank you for visiting us in 2016, we hope to see you next year. Meanwhile, in today’s news…

The revelations from the Commission of Inquiry into the Vanuatu National Provident Fund (VNPF) continue. Daily Post reveals today that a Fijian national was recruited to become VNPF General Manager early last year, without a valid work permit. This created rifts between VNPF staff. He had previously worked for Westpac Bank in Vanuatu and discussions concerning his subsequent employment were pushed by certain VNPF Board members before the post was actually advertised. The COI investigations have now drawn to a close after 26 interviews, and the Commission’s final report is soon to be released to government.

Two MPs of the Graon mo Jastis Party (GJP) were sacked from the party this week. They are Albert Williams (Ambrym) and Fred Tasso (Paama). Both MPs signed the unsuccessful motion of no confidence in PM Charlot Salwai clearly demonstrating their move to the Opposition. GJP leader Ralph Regenvanu explained to media why their sacking was necessary: to maintain GJP integrity. He also spoke of the importance of the stability to which the present government is committed. GJP still has the highest number of MPs along with the Vanua’aku Pati’s six. (Daily Post)

Eratap village yesterday celebrated the opening of the new concrete road to their village by Prime Minister Salwai. The hazardous slope has often resulted in the village being cut off from Efate in times of heavy rains. The new road, built by Dinh van Tu, was in the 100 days plan of Government. The PM thanked Chief Andrew Pakoa Poilep for letting the development project proceed. (Radio Vanuatu)

As part of the Police Operation Noel, liquor sales are now banned until after the Christmas period. The Police have been appealing to everyone to keep the peace during this year’s celebration. (Radio Vanuatu)