Parliament closes with goodwill messages as ten bills are withdrawn from debate

The censure motion withdrawn yesterday, the leader of Government business today withdrew a further ten bills and the parliamentary sitting closed with messages of goodwill and cheer. The implications of the failure to debate the remaining bills will become clear in due course.

The big news of today is the Vt 2.5 billion (US$23 million) grant for Climate Information Services for Vanuatu provided by the UN’s Green Climate Fund. It is one of three projects which have come to Pacific island countries. Both Radio Vanuatu and Daily Post news bulletins have highlighted what Jesse Benjamin, DG of the Dept. of Climate Change says is “provision for effective application of climate information in development planning and implementation”.

A large explosion was heard yesterday by the residents of La Colline, Port Vila on Emten Lagoon. Residents understand a mosquito coil had been left burning near a leaking gas bottle.

A tropical low is now sitting 630km east of Efate, at the top left corner of square N7 on the Vanuatu tropical cyclone tracking map. The system is currently tracking south-west slowly toward the sea between New Caledonia and Vanuatu, and does not pose any direct threat to any island of Vanuatu at present. Vanuatu Meteorological Services advises that a severe weather warning for heavy rainfall and strong inland wind, and a strong wind warning for all open coastal waters, remain in place.