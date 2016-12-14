Vt 20 billion budget for 2017 approved unanimously by Parliament

Parliament passed the Government Estimates yesterday – unanimously. The 2017 budget is more than Vt 20 billion, a Vt 5 billion increase on 2016. The second ordinary sitting of Parliament resumes this evening at 6 o’clock, for today, and continues at this time again tomorrow and Friday. (Radio Vanuatu)

Former GJP MP Albert Williams is on record in Daily Post today saying that the amount awarded to Area Councils is too low and this is his reason for changing parliamentary sides. He sees the Area Councils as providing many of the costs of direct services.

The Land Tribunals can proceed with their work. Fourteen island court registrars took their oaths this week, both registrars of island courts and tribunals. They are now full time staff. (Radio Vanuatu)

A severe warning weather has been issued for Sanma, Torba and Penama by Vanuatu Meteorological Services. Low pressure systems to the north and west of Fiji have created disturbed weather and the possibility of flooding. (Radio Vanuatu)

Outgoing Australian High Commissioner, Jeremy Bruer, has been presented with Vanuatu’s Distinguished Service Medal. Bruer played a key role in getting significant aid funds into the country immediately after Cyclone Pam. A most recent achievement, also in today’s Daily Post, concentrates on Bruer’s role in helping to make locally-made products available on P&O cruise ships, a regional first.

Dengue cases are on the rise. In Port Vila there are 34 confirmed, and 3 people have been admitted to Vila Central Hospital. There are a further 119 suspected cases. (Radio Vanuatu)

Opposition MP Ishmael Kalsakau is concerned about unpaid severance payments owing to the families of deceased civil servants. As a former Attorney General he expressed his concern that what is shown in the supplementary budget be made available immediately to bereaved families affected. (Radio Vanuatu)

The Vanuatu Teachers’ Union has a new national executive. Teacher Willie Abiut is now the new leader passing Harrison Firiam at the election time. Five teachers have been appointed to vice secretary general positions. Laurent Bani continues as national treasurer. The term of the present executive ends in 2019 and a new executive will then be elected at Santo.

The Vanuatu National Statistics Office has extended the term of the Mini Census. VNSO head Simil Johnson said many people had not wished to take part. This has affected what enumerators have been telling the general public.

Christmas in the Park opened yesterday in Port Vila. It’s a one-week event of VBTC and will close Sunday 18 December. The PM will give an official toktok later today.